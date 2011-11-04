Joshua Taylor

New Checkout

Joshua Taylor
Joshua Taylor
  • Save
New Checkout credit cards form dropdowns mastercard visa amex discover diners club jcb
Download color palette

Working on a new checkout page for Evernote upgrades. This is one style option that would be then influence all of our web application.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 4, 2011
Joshua Taylor
Joshua Taylor

More by Joshua Taylor

View profile
    • Like