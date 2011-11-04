Roman Nurik

Mysterious new Android design tool icon

Roman Nurik
Roman Nurik
  • Save
Mysterious new Android design tool icon android icons
Download color palette

Icon for a mysterious new Android design tool I’m working on :-)

View all tags
Posted on Nov 4, 2011
Roman Nurik
Roman Nurik
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Roman Nurik

View profile
    • Like