Tweaking Reveal

Tweaking Reveal modal
I'm usually the proudest when I spend WAAAAY too long on pixel-perfection in CSS. The Reveal Modal jQ plugin is my favorite because of the transition, and they make it easy to use. ( http://www.zurb.com/article/557/reveal-jquery-modal-plugin ).

My work in progress: http://fruitionadmin.squarespace.com/team/

Posted on Nov 4, 2011
