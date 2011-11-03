destroytoday.com / identity scaling

Jonnie Hallman

I'm reading this yellow book about Responsive Web and decided to apply the practices to my website. While testing on the iPhone, I noticed it's not wide enough to hold both my identity and navigation. The solution?—abbreviate destroytoday to dt. I'm still wondering if I should maintain consistency by camel-casing destroytoday and uppercasing dt. So close to the nav, the inconsistency is more apparent. Thoughts?

Posted on Nov 3, 2011
