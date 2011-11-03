Jen Tracy

Clockwork Queen

Jen Tracy
Jen Tracy
  • Save
Clockwork Queen art illustration red hair clockwork queen mechanical machine elves steampunk watercolor ink gold yellow robot cog dmt top hat stylr fashion face woman sexy corset drawing photoshop
Download color palette

Snippet of a steam punk illustration depicting machine elves and their leader.

Jen Tracy
Jen Tracy

More by Jen Tracy

View profile
    • Like