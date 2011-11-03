ILINA SIMEONOVA

ILINA SIMEONOVA
Yoledo - "Get Notified" submit form textfield form button ui interface email envelope star
The email submission form from my personal project Yoledo Life Tools - you can see it in action here: http://www.yoledo.com

Posted on Nov 3, 2011
