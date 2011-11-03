Kutan URAL

I Need Money $ / 3D Typography Test

Kutan URAL
Kutan URAL
  • Save
I Need Money $ / 3D Typography Test typography 3d demo test render gold kutan ural
Download color palette

my first 3D typography test..

original 2d work: http://dribbble.com/shots/249522-i-need-money

View all tags
Posted on Nov 3, 2011
Kutan URAL
Kutan URAL

More by Kutan URAL

View profile
    • Like