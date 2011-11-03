James Cronin

Cinematic

Cinematic graphic design poster design cinematic poster road road genre filmfour road to nowhere film festival
A poster designed at university for FilmFour's celebration of the 'Road' film genre.

The concept was to show an old, weathered face to symbolise a person who has been on a journey. I felt the lines on the face told a story to the audience.

I don't think the type is solved yet so any suggestions are welcome!

