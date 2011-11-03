Caetano Calomino

Logo

Caetano Calomino
Caetano Calomino
  • Save
Logo logo lettering vector
Download color palette

Lettering for idaefixa online magazine. check out the magazine here http://www.ideafixa.com/ and the full image here http://www.flickr.com/photos/caetanocalomino

View all tags
Posted on Nov 3, 2011
Caetano Calomino
Caetano Calomino

More by Caetano Calomino

View profile
    • Like