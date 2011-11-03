Rachel Shillcock

Miss Tiffany Blue

Rachel Shillcock
Rachel Shillcock
  • Save
Miss Tiffany Blue miss tiffany blue website design pattern texture burlesque
Download color palette

A small part of a website design and build I'm doing for the wonderful Miss Tiffany Blue - quite heavy on the textures and patterns. Should be good to see where it goes...

Simple navigation and an ear of a wonderful kitten from placekitten.com :)

View all tags
Posted on Nov 3, 2011
Rachel Shillcock
Rachel Shillcock

More by Rachel Shillcock

View profile
    • Like