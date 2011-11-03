Rachel Shillcock

Miss Tiffany Blue Website

miss tiffany blue website design pattern texture burlesque
A small part of a website design and build I'm doing for the wonderful Miss Tiffany Blue - quite heavy on the textures and patterns. Should be good to see where it goes...

Posted on Nov 3, 2011
