Yossi Belkin

Chefs for Impact

Yossi Belkin
Yossi Belkin
Hire Me
  • Save
Chefs for Impact chef cook food fork baker hat logo type stack charity hand
Download color palette

A Hand? A Fork? A hat? The letter 'I"? :) Not sure how to pitch this one to the client...

View all tags
Posted on Nov 3, 2011
Yossi Belkin
Yossi Belkin
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Yossi Belkin

View profile
    • Like