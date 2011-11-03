Adam Robertson

Type is Good - Today Sans EF by Elsner+Flake

Adam Robertson
Adam Robertson
  • Save
Type is Good - Today Sans EF by Elsner+Flake typography desktop background
Download color palette

Desktop background for Type is Good featuring the typeface Today Sans EF by Elsner+Flake.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 3, 2011
Adam Robertson
Adam Robertson

More by Adam Robertson

View profile
    • Like