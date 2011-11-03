Glenn Jones

Laboratory Grown

Glenn Jones
Glenn Jones
  • Save
Laboratory Grown glennz glenn jones vector art design tee shirt moustache illustrator illustration
Download color palette

View recording of drawing, 44 mins compressed into 3 http://vimeo.com/31571655

Glenn Jones
Glenn Jones
Designer & Illustrator working on my art and Tshirt design

More by Glenn Jones

View profile
    • Like