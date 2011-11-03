Icon Tray Icon

Zachary Lewis

This is an icon I made for the icon tray class I made for an icon test harness I made for a vector icon set. Sadly, the only product that came out of this endeavor was this icon.

Posted on Nov 3, 2011
