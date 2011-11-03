James Cronin

UKFSEG

UKFSEG
My first paid design work for the 'United Kingdom Forensic Science Education Group'.

The logo symbolises UKFSEG's goal, to connect students in forensic science with professionals in the industry.

Posted on Nov 3, 2011
