Andrey Kondratyuk

Fletcher Logo

Andrey Kondratyuk
Andrey Kondratyuk
  • Save
Fletcher Logo logo mark cmyk team disruptive disruptive
Download color palette

My first paid logo client. What do you think?

View all tags
Posted on Nov 3, 2011
Andrey Kondratyuk
Andrey Kondratyuk

More by Andrey Kondratyuk

View profile
    • Like