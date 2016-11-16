Mobile Application | Digital Event

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is an app I'm working on currently, it's an app for a local event about Digital and Innovation technology.
Every participant could share his "visit e-card" with other participants. The purpose of the application is to create social link during the event and to extend its professional network. There are other features like livestream video, Scan QR code, event booking, startup vote...
Hope you like it !
Good day everyone :)