Mobile Application | Digital Event

Mobile Application | Digital Event innovation technology social app scan qr code booking conference innovation digital event visual interface ui ux ios mobile application
This is an app I'm working on currently, it's an app for a local event about Digital and Innovation technology.
Every participant could share his "visit e-card" with other participants. The purpose of the application is to create social link during the event and to extend its professional network. There are other features like livestream video, Scan QR code, event booking, startup vote...

