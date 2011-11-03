Josh Cleland

Astronaut Guard Dog

Josh Cleland
Josh Cleland
  • Save
Astronaut Guard Dog dog space spacesuit astronaut cartoon vector blue illustrator
Download color palette

Part of an illustration I did recently for my wife celebrating our anniversary.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 3, 2011
Josh Cleland
Josh Cleland
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Josh Cleland

View profile
    • Like