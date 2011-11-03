Keith Mitchell

Fueling Company maintenance area

Keith Mitchell
Keith Mitchell
  • Save
Fueling Company maintenance area maintenance admin
Download color palette

The maintenance area for admins. I removed any extraneous navigation and brought the content further up the page. Its got a grungy "lived-in" feel that I really dig.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 3, 2011
Keith Mitchell
Keith Mitchell

More by Keith Mitchell

View profile
    • Like