#Movember Letter M

#Movember Letter M mustache moustache mo m letter type hair furry typefight sketch movember
Sketch before the real deal that can be found at http://thetypefight.com/ -- Support #Movember and vote for your favorite letter.

Posted on Nov 3, 2011
