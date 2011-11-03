Mariusz Zawistowicz

Notepaper / Sticky Note

Mariusz Zawistowicz
Mariusz Zawistowicz
  • Save
Notepaper / Sticky Note freebie papernote note notepad sticky note psd yellow paper nail
Download color palette

Pretty Notepaper - Sticky Note. Get PSD Now >

View all tags
Posted on Nov 3, 2011
Mariusz Zawistowicz
Mariusz Zawistowicz
Senior UI / UX Designer & Interaction Designer

More by Mariusz Zawistowicz

View profile
    • Like