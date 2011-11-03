Ludlow Kingsley

Fix Food

Ludlow Kingsley
Ludlow Kingsley
  • Save
Fix Food logo identity food meat
Download color palette

We're excited to be working with Food Inc. director Robert Kenner (& team!) on his new project Fix Food (www.fixfood.org). Here's the logo we just finished up!

View all tags
Posted on Nov 3, 2011
Ludlow Kingsley
Ludlow Kingsley

More by Ludlow Kingsley

View profile
    • Like