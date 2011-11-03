Black Booze Illustrations

Bear Munny

Bear Munny munny toy bear artcore blue white red pirate sea stripes
He will accompany you on the high seas. Arrrr :)
Full size here: http://blog.artcore-illustrations.de/2011/11/bear-munny/

Posted on Nov 3, 2011
