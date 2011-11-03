eCSSpert iOS icon

Zinc

ios5 ios css3 css html5 html webdesign web design ecsspert
The iOS icon for eCSSpert.com, my little experiment where I draw famous logos with pure CSS3 and HTML

Posted on Nov 3, 2011
