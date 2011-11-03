Daniel Eden

Baseline Project in CSS

Daniel Eden
Daniel Eden
  • Save
Baseline Project in CSS css css3 typography orange blue web web fonts
Download color palette

Since Typekit hosts the font used, I thought I'd have a go at replicating as much of Adam Whitcroft's Baseline Project mashead in CSS as possible. The only non-css thing is the ribbon.

Check the demo!

View all tags
Posted on Nov 3, 2011
Daniel Eden
Daniel Eden

More by Daniel Eden

View profile
    • Like