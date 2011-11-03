Aldrich Tan

Typophotography

Final logo for a collaborative project called "Typophotography", where one person's photos are combined with another one's words / thoughts. www.typophotography.com / @typophotography

Client wanted a more grungy, typewriter/ink blotched look along with this specific typeface. Will also upload the "clean" version later on!

