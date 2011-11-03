Hero Design Studio

Logo for fawn & fox salon

Logo for fawn & fox salon fawn fox illustration folk art scandinavian logo design branding blue rust salon
Logo for a brand new salon! Client requested that both a fawn and fox be represented in the logo and mentioned her love of vintage scandinavian design and folk-art.

