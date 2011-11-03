CURE personal fundraiser

Joel Glovier

Dear Dribbble Community: I will be turning 30 in a couple weeks (Nov 14th) and for my birthday I'm raising money for CURE. I would be honored for you to consider donating to CURE in honor of my birthday. You can do so here: http://cure.org/my/jag/

Also, this is a feature of our website that we've built in house - John worked his backend wordpress plugin developing skills for months working on this, and I designed and wrote the interface. SO - I'd also love your input on the experience of using it - both positive and negative, so we can make it better.

THANKS!!!!

PS - my fundraiser will be benefiting a child named George Kamiri who has severe burn contractures, and two others if I reach my goal.

PPS - The Personal Fundraiser plugin that we built for this we are also releasing free to the Wordpress community. Yay! Go get it and start raising money for good things.

