Baby Pilot illustration cute baby blue yellow
So this is a cute little baby pilot for a new company, and I need some inputs. They like the idea, but felt this little guy was little mechanical as they put it. The curves too perfect, geometric. So I am looking for tips on what to do. I'll follow this with a few rebounds I have already worked on do please lemme know what you think on those also. Thanks!

Posted on Nov 3, 2011
