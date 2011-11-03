Neil Rook

I Love Junk Pattern

Neil Rook
Neil Rook
  • Save
I Love Junk Pattern pattern junk colour food njr
Download color palette

I've been meaning to make my I heart junk illustration into a pattern for a while now...

View all tags
Posted on Nov 3, 2011
Neil Rook
Neil Rook

More by Neil Rook

View profile
    • Like