Jakob Öfverman

Kompetensbanken app icon

Jakob Öfverman
Jakob Öfverman
  • Save
Kompetensbanken app icon iphone icon icon app ios
Download color palette

First draft of icon for an app in development.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 3, 2011
Jakob Öfverman
Jakob Öfverman

More by Jakob Öfverman

View profile
    • Like