Espana Construction is one of the leading and most respected engineering and construction companies in Spain specialized in turnkey construction of landmark buildings.

The challenge was to develop a modern identity that would communicate ,to both employees and the market, the company's core values: teamwork, integrity and commitment.

The logo that I created is a well-ballanced combination between the stylized shape of a building, the Spanish flag and the company's initials "E" and "C".

Posted on Nov 3, 2011
