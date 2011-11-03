🎟 Ever wanted to create your own font? Sign up to our live & interactive workshop with Dribbble’s co-founder Dan Cederholm on December 15 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Espana Construction is one of the leading and most respected engineering and construction companies in Spain specialized in turnkey construction of landmark buildings.
The challenge was to develop a modern identity that would communicate ,to both employees and the market, the company's core values: teamwork, integrity and commitment.
The logo that I created is a well-ballanced combination between the stylized shape of a building, the Spanish flag and the company's initials "E" and "C".