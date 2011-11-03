NealMcCullough

Menswear brand Illustration

NealMcCullough
NealMcCullough
  • Save
Menswear brand Illustration
Download color palette

An illustration for luxury menswear brand nineteenthirty for cotton packaging bags. Neat shirts too!

Posted on Nov 3, 2011
NealMcCullough
NealMcCullough

More by NealMcCullough

View profile
    • Like