Booster Pack Drafts

Booster Pack Drafts portfolio panic! card pack packaging template
Guess tonight I'm going to be catching up on uploading some old stuff. For part of my senior project I wanted to let people take away some of the card samples, so I designed some "booster pack" style packages. Each package design featured art from one of the cards. This is the top potion of the package with a simple logo highlight.

Posted on Nov 3, 2011
