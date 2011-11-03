Kristoffer Svanmark

Wiz Khalifa campaign

Kristoffer Svanmark
Kristoffer Svanmark
  • Save
Wiz Khalifa campaign warner music wiz khalifa web
Download color palette

Wiz Khalifa campaign site for Warner Music Sweden. I'll post link when site is live.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 3, 2011
Kristoffer Svanmark
Kristoffer Svanmark

More by Kristoffer Svanmark

View profile
    • Like