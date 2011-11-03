Steve ✦ Lowtwait

The Dirt on Prairie Dogs

Steve ✦ Lowtwait
Steve ✦ Lowtwait
  • Save
The Dirt on Prairie Dogs illustration comics rough pencil layout character design prairie dogs
Download color palette

This is a rough sketch for a kids nature comic I'm working on. These two pages are a stand alone story about prairie dogs.

5d5aed73f824b4f03895bcd8381ec37a
Rebound of
Rain-Soaked Squirrels
By Steve ✦ Lowtwait
View all tags
Posted on Nov 3, 2011
Steve ✦ Lowtwait
Steve ✦ Lowtwait

More by Steve ✦ Lowtwait

View profile
    • Like