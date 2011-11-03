Matt Vergotis

Bandora Holdings

Matt Vergotis
Matt Vergotis
Hire Me
  • Save
Bandora Holdings branding corporate identity logo logo design verg verg advertising matt vergotis design agency bh monogram
Download color palette

Still tinkering with this. Basically i couldn't get past the 13 in the previous version and although there's a 131 now, apparently (as fruity as this sounds) it indicates a cosmic 'Yes!' in numerology (told you it sounded fruity). Anyway, i'm happy with the B & H relationship, but my only glitch now, is that it looks like BI before it looks like BH. Appreciate feedback.

Matt Vergotis
Matt Vergotis
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Matt Vergotis

View profile
    • Like