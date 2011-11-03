20 Vintage Photoshop Patterns

As promised, here are some seamless Photoshop patterns for download. They're optimized for web use but can be applied to anything.

Included are ten light patterns for dark, and ten dark patterns for light backgrounds.

Each pattern is 250x400 pixels, so it's optimal to use this size when using it as a transparent .png for the web.

As always, do with them as you fancy, just don't sell or distribute 'em without prior permission. :)

