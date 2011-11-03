Lauri Kieksi

Tree Multiselect

tree multiselect tree hierarchy hierarchical dropdown menu product category filter
Working on a new multiselect control for our CMS to accommodate both flat and hierarchical data types. The major remaining issue is how to indicate the selected items' path in a compact way without opening the actual menu, so if anyone has any ideas, I'd be happy to hear them :)

