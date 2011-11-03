Amarnath

Vectorstexteffects

Amarnath
Amarnath
  • Save
Vectorstexteffects vector typography wallpaper
Download color palette

Being a designer, you need to inspire not just clients, but at home as well;) this wallpaper dedicated to my wife!

View all tags
Posted on Nov 3, 2011
Amarnath
Amarnath
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Amarnath

View profile
    • Like