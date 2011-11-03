Andrew Pautler

Pautler Logo v3

Andrew Pautler
Andrew Pautler
  • Save
Pautler Logo v3 logo script hand writing red
Download color palette

Still working on this. I think I have decided to use the version resembling my hand writing because after talking with 5-10 of my friends, they all agreed that it was more "me" than the MetroScript version. I am still working on refining some of these letters (especially the P), but really need some help figuring out what I should do with "Design." I can't seem to find a typeface that works well with this. Any suggestions? If I can't find anything that works great, I think I may use my hand writing for design as well.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 3, 2011
Andrew Pautler
Andrew Pautler

More by Andrew Pautler

View profile
    • Like