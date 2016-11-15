And one more project this year! Allister Rough font family. It's complex and it has a lot of alternates so that it's easy to create different typography compositions. Allister is friendly and I hope it will be able to add a festive mood at the end of the year. Have you seen something like this before?

MyFonts:

http://www.myfonts.com/fonts/ksenia-belobrova/allister-rough/