Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
And one more project this year! Allister Rough font family. It's complex and it has a lot of alternates so that it's easy to create different typography compositions. Allister is friendly and I hope it will be able to add a festive mood at the end of the year. Have you seen something like this before?
MyFonts:
http://www.myfonts.com/fonts/ksenia-belobrova/allister-rough/