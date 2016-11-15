Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Allister Rough Font Family

Allister Rough Font Family typedesign fontdesign typography lettering font
And one more project this year! Allister Rough font family. It's complex and it has a lot of alternates so that it's easy to create different typography compositions. Allister is friendly and I hope it will be able to add a festive mood at the end of the year. Have you seen something like this before?
MyFonts:
http://www.myfonts.com/fonts/ksenia-belobrova/allister-rough/

Posted on Nov 15, 2016
