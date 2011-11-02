Matt Oelkers

Crystal Moon

Crystal Moon
Working on a label for a mini syrup container. I finally utilized a font I made called "sloppy joe". I wanted it to look kind of magical... I hope it looks nice when the container is filled with red syrup...

Posted on Nov 2, 2011
