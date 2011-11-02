Anthony Wartinger

Stay Alive

Anthony Wartinger
Anthony Wartinger
  • Save
Stay Alive type stay alive portal glados valve grey gray yellow green ribbon
Download color palette

Daily Design. Stay Alive.

See it in full. http://tmblr.co/ZaBVYyBRUAI0

View all tags
Posted on Nov 2, 2011
Anthony Wartinger
Anthony Wartinger
Born, raised, and designing in the Heart of it All.

More by Anthony Wartinger

View profile
    • Like