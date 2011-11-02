Beannie Cafe – Finished

🎟 Ever wanted to create your own font? Sign up to our live & interactive workshop with Dribbble’s co-founder Dan Cederholm on December 15 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The project I dribbbled about a little while ago is all done and dusted now. It’s a bit of an anti-climax as I am not handling the print or production. I am a little sad, but the client wants to do it themselves and I respect and understand that.
More on my blog here if you're interested: http://hellomisspotter.wordpress.com/
Also a hat tip to Emir Ayouni for the awesome vintage-y tutorial. Had fun with that!