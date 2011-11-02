Tuesday Bassen

Fall Feast! Collab zine...

Tuesday Bassen
Tuesday Bassen
  • Save
Fall Feast! Collab zine... illustration brush ink digital
Download color palette

For a collaborative zine with Pete Gamlen and Paul Layzell.

136db219aa6e377b0637623d6c5cd850
Rebound of
Detail of Flourish
By Tuesday Bassen
View all tags
Posted on Nov 2, 2011
Tuesday Bassen
Tuesday Bassen

More by Tuesday Bassen

View profile
    • Like