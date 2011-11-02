Mauricio Cremer

Lab Secondary

Mauricio Cremer
Mauricio Cremer
Hire Me
  • Save
Lab Secondary branding retail mark logo
Download color palette

Secondary mark for The Lab. Trying out some color.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 2, 2011
Mauricio Cremer
Mauricio Cremer
Let's Build a Brand.
Hire Me

More by Mauricio Cremer

View profile
    • Like