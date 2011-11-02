Ty Wilkins

Texas

Ty Wilkins
Ty Wilkins
Hire Me
  • Save
Texas barbed wire boot texas gun horse hat cowboy tx cactus alamo rain tornado mesa spur rope overprinting state lone star austin wilkins
Download color palette

This is the center portion of a poster I designed for a design lecture I recently gave at the University of North Texas.

Ty Wilkins
Ty Wilkins
Brand Director
Hire Me

More by Ty Wilkins

View profile
    • Like