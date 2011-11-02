Matt Gentile

GUI Switches (PSD)

GUI Switches (PSD)
Grab the free PSD here: http://www.icondeposit.com/design:14

Here is a light set of Vector On and Off GUI Switches. I also added some tick and cross shapes and everything is 100% vector, so you can re-scale this to any size. It also includes a Photoshop PSD like always, Enjoy :D

